Chapel Players' pantomime is the purr-fect treat for all the family

Tickets are selling fast for this year’s Chapel Players’ pantomime, which starts on Friday, January 17.

The group will take you back to magical and mysterious times in its production of Puss in Boots at the Chapel Playhouse on Eccles Road. Written by Graham Barraclough, this is a vim and vigour version of Charles Perrault's famous fairy story.

Charlotte Jodrell (who plays Jasper) with Georgia Buckle in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots.

When young Jasper (Charlotte Jodrell), a poor miller’s son, finds he has only one possession, an enchanted, clever, chatty cat, his future seems uncertain. But his feline friend isn’t one for pussyfooting around. This slyboots comes up with a plan to make his master a man of means. However, the best laid plans of cats and men often go awry, especially when the main obstacle is a witch (Helen Bates) with a terrifying band of trolls and an ogre (Dan Mason) for a brother! Will Jasper win the day, and the hand of the Princess Pamilla (Serena Gilberthorpe), for a purr-fect ending with the help of Puss (Josephine Kelly) and Fairy Girdle (Helena Jodrell)? Thereby hangs a tail!

Packed with one liners, catchy tunes, madcap antics and a host of loveable and laughable characters, this is a guaranteed crowd pleaser and funny enough to have you caterwauling with laughter.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm on January 17 18, 24 and 25. Matinees begin at 2pm on January 18. 19 and 25.

Tickets cost £9 and £7 (concessions), available from Halls Mica Hardware in Chapel, or on the door.

Josephine Kelly plays Puss in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots.

Helen Bates plays the witch in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots.

Serena Gilberthorpe plays Princess Pamilla in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots.

Helena Jodrell plays Fairy Girdle in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots.

Sarah Banks, Ian Stubbs, Jess Lockett and Evie Peyton in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots.

Lee Bennett in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots

Katelyn Scowcroft, Georgia Buckele, Helena Jodrell in Chapel Players' production of Puss in Boots.