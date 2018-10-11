Chapel-en-le-Frith Players go back to the Tudors with Blackadder show

Tickets are selling fast for Chapel Players’ next production, Black Adder II, which starts this weekend.

Taken from the second series of the side-splitting BBC TV show set in Tudor England, the classic British comedy will feature infamously quotable one liners, madcap antics and iconic scenes.

Caroline Burns, Stephen Kettle, Alan Tolley and Helen Bates.

Following on from a previous successful production of Blackadder Goes Forth, audiences can expect a riotous time with returning director Dan Mason.

“It’s been a challenge staging a TV production, but we’re proud of the outcome and hope our audiences enjoy it as much as we have,” Dan explained.

Performances feature three of Blackadder II’s most memorable episodes ‘Bells’, ‘Potato’ and ‘Beer’.

Leading a host of loveable and laughable characters is the ultimate cynic Lord Edmund Blackadder, played by Paul North, and sidekicks Percy and Baldrick (Joe Hall and Harry Goddard), alongside Nursie (Helen Bates), Queenie (Caroline Burns) and Melchy (Stephen Kettle).

Blackadder (Paul North) and sidekick Percy (Joe Hall).

Also expect cameo appearances from Sir Walter Raleigh (Alan Tolley), ‘Bob’ (aka Kate) (Chrissy Almond) and Flashheart (Lee Bennet).

Performances at The Playhouse, Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, will be held on October 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 at 7.45pm.

Tickets, priced £9 for adults or £7 for concessions, are available from Halls Mica Hardware in Chapel, or on the door.