Celebrity Big Brother star Psychic Sally will take Derbyshire fans on a journey into the unknown

Britain’s best-loved psychic Sally Morgan takes to the road for a record-breaking tenth consecutive year to bring amazing moments and spooky insights to audiences.

Having appeared in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother 2018, Sally is excited to be giving messages to her Derbyshire fan base when she visits Buxton Opera House on March 28. At 68 years young, Sally shows no signs of slowing down travelling to more than 100 towns and cities on her tenth anniversary tour.

Sally’s interactive stage show will leave audiences gobsmacked. She said: “Be ready for tears, laughter and a journey into the unknown.”

Her sell-out theatre shows were the subject of Sky LIVING’s popular television series Psychic Sally: On The Road, which followed her tour schedule showcasing her ability to speak with people beyond the grave.

Details: Tickets £25. Call 01298 72190 or book online click here