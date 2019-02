Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends are touring to Buxton in their first live show.

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando at the Opera House on February 20 and 21 as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan...