CBBC presenter and Waterloo Road actress lands role of Cinderella in Buxton panto

Shannon Flynn from CBBC’s Dani’s Castle and Shout Out Saturday will be playing Cinderella in panto at Buxton Opera House.

Adults will know Shannon from her roles as Emily James in Waterloo Road and Lauren in Coronation Street.

Cinderella, which runs from December 12 to January 1, will see James Homes back in town for his fifth year in panto. This time he will be playing one of the ugly sisters, Ivana. James is best known for his role as Clive the barman in the TV series Miranda.

Taking the role of the second ugly sister, Melania, is Jamie Barwood. Jamie has a range of skills including singing and dancing and even gymnastics. Jamie has appeared on stage in The Full Monty and played a panto dame in The King’s Head Theatre in London.

To book tickets, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.