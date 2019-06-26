Catch Radio 4 comedian Alfie Moore at Buxton Festival Fringe

Radio 4’s cop turned comic, Alfie Moore, is among performers beating a path to the 40th Buxton Festival Fringe.

He will regale the audience with the ups and downs of the night a clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance.

Catch Alfie Moore: Fair Cop Unleashed on July 6 and 7 at 5.45pm at Underground at the Arts Centre.

Other comic highlights of the Fringe, which runs from July 3 to 24, include a new show from Rob Rouse and his wife Helen Rutter, entitled Funny In Real Life, about a stand-up comedian whose world falls apart when his spouse decides that he can’t mention her on stage; a Laurel and Hardy Cabaret and award-winning sketch troupe The Dead Secrets.

Theatre shows range from an interactive First World War drama called Letters of War to the return of hit performers from 2018 James Napier with Old Bones and Debbie Cannon with Green Knight.

This year’s Fringe has seen a massive surge in music, 53 events compared to 35 in 2018. This section includes a jazzy love story from award-winner Egriega, music on the move from the Blues Train and Baroque versatility from Mr Simpson’s Little Consort.

The expanded Spoken Word section, 24 up from nine last year, includes Ian McMillan, PsychicBreead and returning award-winning performers Genevieve Carver and Paul Webster.

Fringe chairman Keith Savage said: “This July Buxton will be busier than ever with music, theatre, comedy and the full range of visual arts on offer from morning through to late in the evening. The Fringe programme is 20% bigger than last year and we are unashamedly excited about looking forward to celebrating our 40th festival.”

For full details of the programme, go to www.buxtonfringe.co.uk

