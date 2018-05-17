Catch Jools Holland and Marc Almond at Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Keyboard maestro Jools Holland and Soft Cell singer Marc Almond will be performing at Barrow Hill Roundhouse this month.

Jools will be supported by his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra featuring Gilson Lavis, and guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall at the concert on May 26.

He played a sell-out concert at the Roundhouse, which has the only surviving rail turntable in Britain, four years ago.

In his 36-year career, Marc has sold more than 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, ‘Touch’ and, of course, ‘Tainted Love’. Marc has also collaborated with the likes of Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti and Burt Bacharach, as well as Jools who Marc previously toured with in 2014. He was awarded an OBE this year for his services to arts and culture.

Details: Tickets £39. Go to www.seetickets.com priced at £39.00 plus a booking fee.