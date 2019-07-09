Castalian String Quartet showcases award-winning talent at Buxton International Festival

Castalian String Quartet has won many awards since its four accomplished young players came together in 2011, writes Mavis Kirkham.

In concert at St John’s Church, Buxton, they played Fanny Mendleson’s String Quartet in E flat major, which was composed in 1834 but not published until 1988 since her family were opposed to her performing in public or having her work published. The lovely piece has varied moods and lots of energy.

Beethoven’s String Quartet in E minor followed, which has been described as the composer at his most profound. It is both moving and beautiful and was played with great skill at this most enjoyable concert.