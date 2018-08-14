Cakes, chocolate, knitwear and jewellery at Renishaw Hall’s fair

More than 35 artisans will showcase their edible and arty wares at Renishaw Hall and gardens.

The stately home is hosting its annual food and craft fair on Sunday, August 19,

Cakes, fudge, jams and preserves, handmade chocolate and Renishaw Hall’s own award-winning wines will be on sale in the historica stables courtyard.

There will also be the chance to snap up knitwear, jewellery and children’s books among the huge array of items.

The fair is open from 10.30am to 4.20pm and is free to enter, with £1 parking.

Tours of Renishaw Hlal will take place at 1pm and 2.30pm, pre-booking is advised.

A visit around the hall gives insight in to the fascinating history of the Sitwell family and their incredible collection, in what today is still very much a family home.

The award-winning gardens are open to visitors, with the grounds in full bloom and acres of beautiful plants, flowers, water features and woodland areas to discover.

For more details, visit www.renishaw-hall.co.uk