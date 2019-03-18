Buxton to welcome top wrestling stars for Megaslam event

The stars of a leading touring wrestling show are heading to Buxton for the very first time.

Fans are being promised a first class line-up of wrestlers from around the country as Megaslam comes to the Palace Hotel on Saturday March 30.

Craig West enters the arena.

Established in 2009, Megaslam is billed as Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoter and presents nearly 300 live events a year.

A spokesperson said: "We love coming to Derbyshire. Our events at Belper Leisure Centre and Pride Park Stadium are some of the biggest events we present and to be given the opportunity to come to Buxton by the Palace Hotel is extremely exciting and we will make sure the fans are in for a real treat.

"Buxton Wrestling fans can expect to see two hours of non-stop, action-packed family entertainment featuring some of the biggest names on the wrestling scene. They will also get the chance to meet the stars following the show."

Top stars from the wrestling world who are set to appear include Megaslam Champion Danny Hudson from Liverpool, fan favourite ‘Action Man’ Stixx, 'The Warrior’ Paul Malen, ITV World of Sport wrestler CJ Banks and Northampton tag duo Addicted 2 Adrenaline.

Matches will include singles challenges, a 'Tag Thriller' and a no disqualification main event.

Doors open at 7pm. For tickets, priced £15 for adults, £10 for under-14s or £45 for a family of four (booking fees apply), visit www.megaslam.co.uk.

Use code MEGASLAM1 for a discount when purchasing.