Buxton pub to host festival of real ale

A Buxton pub will be serving up top tipples from the UK and overseas during a 12-day real ale festival.

Drinkers at The Wye Bridge House, on Fairfield Road, will be able to choose from 15 different beers - including varieties from Australia, the USA, Guam and Italy - during the festival, which starts on October 9.

The festival will celebrate the 40th anniversary of pub chain Wetherspoon's.

READ MORE: Plans revealed to transform former Buxton bank branch

Manager Adam Cunningham, said: "We will be serving a superb range of beers from the UK and overseas.

"It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers."

A selection of beers are being brewed specially for the occasion, these include JD Boss Hogg (Wadworth), Ruby Abbot (Greene King), 3B (Arkell's), 40 Years (Cotleigh) and Punk is Dead (Brewster's). The JD is a reference to JD Hogg from the TV programme The Dukes of Hazzard, where the JD in JD Wetherspoon came from.

The overseas offerings will include Short Fuse (Ballistic Beer Co, Australia), Minagof Juicy IPA (Ishii Brewing Co, Guam) Terzo Tempo (Birrificio Argo, Italy), Nut Brown (Alesmith Brewing Company, USA) and Challenger English IPA (Mash Brewing Co, Australia).

Ruby Celebration Ale (Hydes), Grapefruit IPA (Daleside), One Step Beyond (Green Jack), Another Pint in the Wall (Titanic) and Steaming On (Hook Norton) will also be available, alongside other beers flavoured with grapefruit, cherry and coffee.

READ MORE: Buxton resident fears ‘utter chaos’ when new A6 roundabout is built

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub.

Beers will be priced at £1.99 a pint, and customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses.

A limited edition 40th anniversary pint glass will also be on sale.