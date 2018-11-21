Buxton Musical Society upholds tradition of performing Handel’s Messiah for charity

A group of Derbyshire singers are to continue a tradition of charitable giving by performing Handel’s Messiah.

The premiere of this work took place in Dublin in 1742 and was performed in aid of charity, generating nearly £400 (£72,000 by today’s values).

Handel’s Messiah was the first work performed by Buxton Musical Society when it was founded in 1944 and the society will be reprising it this month for charity.

This year’s performance will be in aid of Music in Hospital and Care, a charity which brings live music to thousands of people in care settings across the UK, and which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Michael Williams will conduct his 17th performance of this work with soloists Julie Cooper – soprano, Matthew Venner – counter-tenor, Andrew Mackenzie Wicks – tenor and Andrew Slater – bass. They will be joined by the chorus and orchestra of Buxton Musical Society for the performance on Sunday, November 25, at 7.30pm in St John’s Church, Buxton.

Tickets cost £13.50 (accompanied children and full-time students free) and are available from: Buxton Opera House, tel 01298 72190, online at www. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk, from Reading Matters Bookshop, Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith or on the door.