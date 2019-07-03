Busy weekend ahead as members of Buxton's Mad Hatters Music prepare for two productions

It's set to be a busy weekend for members of the Buxton-based Mad Hatters Music group with two productions taking place.

The younger group (aged four to 12) will be performing Annie, while the older group are putting on a production of Legally Blonde, as part of the Buxton Fringe Festival.

Legally Blonde will be performed on Saturday and Sunday

Annie tells the story of little orphan Annie on her adventures around New York city as she strives to find her real parents, while Legally Blonde is the story of California girl Elle Woods, who follows her boyfriend to Harvard Law to try and win him back. But is she really cut out for it?

The group, led by musical director Clare O'Neill, have spent six months preparing for the productions, with all costumes, props and sets organised by the cast themselves, thanks to help from sponsors the Buxton Mayoral Charity. with funds coming from several fundraising concerts held throughout the year.

Annie will be performed at 11am on Saturday and Sunday, while Legally Blonde is at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Both shows are at St Thomas More School, Buxton.

Tickets, priced at £8 for adults and £5 for conessions, will be available to buy on the door or from Clare at clareoneill522@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Mad Hatters Music should visit the Facebook page.