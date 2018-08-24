Blues queen Elkie Brooks sings her hits in Derbyshire

Elkie Brooks is one of the most successful and popular singers the UK has ever produced. Known for her incredible husky powerful voice she has had numerous hits over the years. Up to 2012, she had released more albums which reached the top 75 of the UK albums chart than any other solo British female artist.

She is performing in Buxton Opera House on September 2, as part of a countrywide tour to celebrate her latest album, Elkie Brooks Pearls, The Very Best Of.

The show will include the classic hits which helped her make her a name for herself such as Pearl’s A Singer, Fool if You Think It’s Over and Sunshine After The Rain.

Performing in the fifth decade of her career, Elkie promises to enchant fans old and new. This electric evening will leave you wanting to hear more of this powerful voice. The concert begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets £29.50 to £32.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk