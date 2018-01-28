Big adventures for alt-rock band Damn Cargo

Matlock vocalist Lucie De Lacy and bassist Ashley Bird have an exciting fortnight ahead as their alt-rock band play their biggest gigs to date.

Damn Cargo will support anthemic post-punk favourites The Godfathers at The Hairy Dog on February 3 when The Lengthmen complete the line-up.

They will then open for funk prog-metal legends The Beyond in their much-anticipated one-off reunion show at The Venue, Derby, on February 16. This charity concert has been organised as part of The Beyond singer John Whitby’s duties as the current Mayor Of Derby. Proceeds will aid his chosen charities, which are the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, Children First, Safe and Sound, the British Red Cross and the Derby Museums Trust.

This month Damn Cargo have expanded their line-up, adding guitarist Rob Caves who previously played with Derby post-hardcore acts These Waves and InFlight Program.

Rob joins guitarist Chris Seddon, drummer Mark Gibson, Lucie de Lacy and Ashley Bird at the start of an exciting year for Damn Cargo which includes recording a follow-up to last year’s demo and more gigs in the pipeline.

To find out more about the band, go to www.damncargo.com

Photo by Paul D. Smith