Benidorm star Crissy Rock returns to Derbyshire in Dirty Dusting

Treat yourself to an evening of pure theatrical Viagra as Dirty Dusting returns to the stage after three sell-out UK tours.

Crissy Rock from TV’s Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity, Leah Bell and Dolores Porretta play three cleaning ladies facing retirement who decide to boost their income by setting up a sex chat line. After all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the phone and providing they can keep this a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner. Suitable for viewers aged 16 and above, this is a heart-warming, feel good comedy which will have you rolling in the aisles and smiling every time you answer the phone.

Chrissy Rock played the loud-mouthed hotel manager Janey in Benidorm in 2008 and came sixth in I’m A Celebrity in 2011.

Dirty Dusting tickets cost £24.70. Call 01246 345222 or click here

