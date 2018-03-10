Banff Mountain Film Festival is rolling towards Derbyshire

Experience an evening of extraordinary short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival.

Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see amazing footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by thought-provoking pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe.

Ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel through an exhilarating collection of the latest films from the most talented adventure film makers of today.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival stops off at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, March 17, where films will be shown from 7pm.

Tickets cost £15. To book, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk