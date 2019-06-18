Bakewell Choral Society’s 40th anniversary season culminates in gala concert in Matlock

For the final performance of its 40th anniversary season Bakewell Choral Society is returning to Matlock with a gala concert.

The concert takes place at Matlock Methodist Church on Bank Road on Saturday, June 22 at 7.30pm.

This will be the third time the choir has sung in Matlock and on both previous occasions the large audiences have been welcoming and appreciative.

The gala concert will include light musical pieces from well known composers such as Elgar and Bob Chilcott, and spirituals including My Lord, What A Morning! and Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.

The choir will again be joined by the popular soprano Debra Morley singing songs from Oklahoma! and The King and I, some pieces by Gilbert & Sullivan, as well as more traditional well known songs.

Alan Eost is the conductor and accompanist Andrew Cummings.

Tickets are £12 (students and accompanied children free) and available from the Bakewell Bookshop, Matlock Street, Bakewell, from any choir member and on the door.