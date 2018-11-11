Bakewell Choral Society’s 40th anniversary presentation of Elijah

Bakewell Choral Society celebrates its 40th anniversary with a performance of Elijah.

The 80-strong choir will be singing at Lady Manners School, Bakewell, on November 17 at 7.30pm.

Soloists will be Thom Meredith (bass baritone), Tim Kennedy (tenor), Cari Searle (alto) and Debra Morley (soprano). South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will accompany the 80-strong choir in a concert conducted by Alan Eost, musical director of Bakewell Choral Society.

Elijah was first performed in August 1846 at Birmingham Town Hall in its English version, conducted by the composer, and was immediately acclaimed a classic of the genre.

The oratorio depicts dramatic events in the life of the prophet Elijah and the music is accessible and exciting. Tickets £15 from Bakewell Bookshop, Matlock Street, Bakewell or Bakewell Visitor Centre, Bridge Street, on the door or from any of the choir’s members. Students and accompanied children will get free admission to the concert.