Award-winning sounds from Edgelarks in concert in Matlock

An award-winning folk duo will perform in Matlock this week to celebrate the release of their latest album.

Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin, who make up the musical partnership Edgelarks, will be bringing their tunes to Matlock Town FC on Thursday, May 23.

They won the prestigious Best Duo award at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Philllip and Hannah were nominated for the same award in 2016 on the strength of their album, Watershed.

The pair was originally spotted busking on the seafront at Sidmouth Folk Festival by champion of independent music Steve Knightley and soon found themselves touring nationally, supporting the likes of Show of Hands and Seth Lakeman.

Their new album, Feathers, celebrates joy, pushes musical boundaries, and calls out for hope.

Tickets for Edgelarks' show in Matlock costs £14 (advance). Call 01246 860022 or email: www.peak-concerts.co.uk/edgelarks