Award-winning Rhythm of the Dance bounces into Buxton on 20th anniversary tour

Multi-award-winning show Rhythm of the Dance jigs its way to Derbyshire after being seen by more than seven million people in 50-plus countries.

The production, which tours to Buxton Opera House on Sunday, August 4, is considered one of the top three Irish step dance shows in the world.

Full of flailing feet and fiddles, futuristic dances and eye-catching lighting and costumes, Rhythm of the Dance is inspired by the journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. The show combines traditional dance and music with state-of-the-art technology.

This extravaganza features world champion dancers and traditional Irish band and singers and is touring the UK in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Tickets £28. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

