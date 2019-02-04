Award-winning flautist Sirius Chau to perform in Derbyshire this week

Musical stars of the future continue to perform in a Derbyshire town thanks to a partnership between The Friends of Buxton Festival and a leading UK charity.

Sirius Chau, one of the Tillett Trust’s 2018 Young Artists’ Platform award winners, will be performing in concert on February 8 at midday in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens Octagon.

Hong Kong-born Sirius is a flautist who has played in major concert halls across Europe and worked with renowned conductors including Vladimir Ashkenazy and Sir Roger Norrington.

“We’ve had a long association with the trust,” said Friends events secretary Joan Matthews. “They were founded to promote young musicians towards a career, which is also one of the aims of the festival.”

One of last year’s winners, George Todica, won acclaim for his piano programme in 2018.

Sirius, accompanied on the piano by Kumi Matsuo, will perform music by CPE Bach, Debussy, Faure, Chaminade and F Borne.

For more than 30 years, the Tillett Trust has been financially supporting young classical musicians when they need it most: at the very start of their professional solo careers.

As an active soloist and orchestral player, Sirius has performed at the Barbican Centre, Royal Festival Hall, St John’s Smith Square, LSO St. Luke’s, London Coliseum, and major performance venues in Hong Kong and Estonia including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and Tallinn Town Hall.

Tickets £10, coall 01298 70395, or go to www.buxtonfestival.co.uk