Award-winning drama Two Trains Running is on at Derby Theatre

Prize-winning play Two Trains Running has arrived at Derby Theatre. The winner of the TONY and Drama Desk Awards will be running in the city until Saturday, October 26.

Set in the aftermath of the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, the play highlights the impact of society’s broken promises on the hopes and dreams of its characters.

It is 1969, there’s a new president in the White House and racial tensions are on the rise. The regulars of Memphis Lee’s restaurants in Pittsburgh are struggling to cope with the turbulence of a rapidly changing world. The diner is in threat of being torn down, a casualty of the city’s renovation project that is sweeping away the buildings of a community but not its spirit.

Tickets from £15. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk.

