Auditions for starring role in West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Fancy the chance to perform on the West End stage? The hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is hosting auditions for its lead role at Sheffield Theatres on Tuesday, October 8.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – which started its life at the Crucible in 2017 – is in search for its new leading man for the Apollo Theatre in London when current star Layton Williams heads out on tour in early 2020.

Registration for the role runs from 9.30am to 11.30am and auditions through to 5pm in the Lyceum Theatre rehearsal room, Sheffield.

Producer of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Nica Burns said: “Thanks to our fantastic audiences, we are delighted to be extending and playing our third year at the Apollo. We have found some fantastic young performers to join Layton Williams and Shane Richie on tour. In the spirit of this musical, we are opening the doors to unknown talent alongside today’s young professionals in the search for our new Jamie.”

Sheffield Theatres’ chief executive, Dan Bates, said: “It’s brilliant that Jamie is continuing its London life and is in search of new talent to fill the fabulous red heels. We’re so pleased to be able to host auditions in the home of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and can’t wait to see the talent that comes through our doors on the day!”