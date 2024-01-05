As Derbyshire hits the screens again this month here are 17 times the county featured as TV and movie locations

As new ITV thriller series, After The Flood, filmed in Derbyshire, is set to air later this month, we’ve taken a look at other times when Derbyshire was featured in TV and films over the years.
With an abundance of stunning stately homes and breathtaking countryside, it's little wonder that Derbyshire and the Peak District is regularly used as a backdrop for blockbuster movies and TV series.
Filming for the six-part series After The Flood took place last year in the High Peak. The new series will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday January, 10 at 9pm.
These internationally recognised films and TV shows all featured scenes filmed in Derbyshire.
1. The Princess Bride
Haddon Hall served as a filming location for Rob Reiner's endlessly quotable and critically acclaimed romantic comedy, The Princess Bride. Cave Dale in Castleton also features in this flick, so keep an eye out for that, too. Photo: -
2. The Dam Busters
One of the most famous war movies of all time, part of The Dam Busters was filmed in Derwent Valley (which was the testing area for the real "Dam Busters"). It served as the backdrop for the exhilarating attack on the Ruhr Valley, which helped inspire the iconic Death Star trench run in Star Wars: A New Hope. Photo: AFP
3. Brassic
The hit Sky TV comedy was filmed in the High Peak in early autumn for the Christmas special. Filming took place on Market Street, New Mills, on Wednesday September, 20. The scene which was filmed in the High Peak started at the back of AgeUk and saw cast members walking down Sett Close and finishing at a newly built platform for a switch on Christmas lights. Photo: Brassic
4. The Duchess
Starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, this biopic of Georgiana Cavendish was filmed partly at Chatsworth House. This won't be the last time Chatsworth will be popping up on this list, either. Photo: Matt Cardy