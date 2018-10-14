White Peak walk lined up for Sutton Rambling Club

The Sutton and District Rambling Club will be heading off to the White Peak on Sunday, October 21, for a walk around the White Peak.

Potential new members are welcome to this ramble, exploring attractive countryside.

The main walk will be a steady circular ramble of 12 miles from the picturesque village of Hartington. As usual, a shorter ramble option should be available.

From Hartington, head north west to Sheen, a peaceful quiet hamlet, and then due west to the even quieter tiny hamlet of Brund. At this point, walkers will pick up a footpath following the eastern side of the River Manifold continuing north until reaching Longnor, a mile from the river

This is an excellent location for a lunchtime stop with a choice of pub or cafe for refreshments and seats in the market square.

In the afternoon, cross the River Manifold and make a westerly sweep back along a number of farm tracks and quiet lanes and cross the River Dove back to Hartington for a 6pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from outside the Asda store on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. For further information, please ring 01623 796396 or 07580 403471. You can also see the regularly updated website at www.suttonramblingclub.com