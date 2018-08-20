Sutton ramblers to take part in Memorial Walk this weekend

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club members will be out and about on Sunday, August 26, talking part in the Hayfield to Castleton Kevin Parker Memorial Walk.

The club would be very pleased to welcome newcomers on its next coach ramble in the Dark Peak area.

It will be a very scenic 13-mile linear route between Hayfield and Castleton including Kinder Downfall and Edale village.

A shorter walk option will be available. The ramble is dedicated to the memory of Kevin Parker, secretary of the club between 2000 and 2004, who sadly passed away on May 25.

The ramble starts from Hayfield bus station (SK 085941) and follows the Kinder valley towards Kinder Reservoir. At the end of the water, climb steadily and steeply up to the edge of Kinder Scout via Sandy Heys. From here, you should be able to enjoy superb views of the surrounding hills and distant hills to the west.

You will then walk south to Kinder Downfall to see whether the cascade has reappeared after the extended dry spell. There will be breaks for rest and picnics at appropriate points.

Continue along the edge of Kinder for half a mile before heading across the moor emerging on the southern edge at the Pym Chair. From this point, walk through the Wool Packs admiring the beautiful weathered sculptures. Descend then into the village of Edale via Grindslow Knoll where there will be time for late afternoon refreshments with a choice of pub or café

The final section of this ramble climbs up on to Hollins Cross on to the Great Ridge where you can enjoy more panoramic views before dropping down into Castleton for a 6.30pm coach departure home from the main car park.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from outside the Asda store on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. For further information call 01623 796396 or 07580403471 or visit www.suttonramblingclub.com