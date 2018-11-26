Sutton ramblers invite you to walk in Tideswell area

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club’s latest walk is to take place on Sunday, December 2, in the Tideswell area.

The club will be pleased to welcome new members to its next coach ramble in an attractive area of the Peak District National Park.

The main nine-mile ramble will explore a number of attractive valleys and villages between Millers Dale and Taddington. There is usually a shorter walk if preferred.

The walk begins at Millers Dale and heads west along the Monsal Trail, past Litton Mill, and continues on to Tideswell Dale for a mid-morning break in a scenic location. You will then go onwards through Litton Dale to Litton village before cutting back to Tideswell via Litton Edge. There will be a lunch break in Tideswell with pub or café refreshment options.

In the afternoon, take a quiet lane to the south west linking up with the Limestone Way and across Monks Dale.

Within this area, explore new access land paths. After reaching Millers Dale Station, closed in 1968, make a steep ascent through the picturesque Millers Dale Nature Reserve. This will take us to Priestcliffe village and soon afterwards Taddington village where the coach will depart at 4pm. It is advisable to take the precaution of bringing a torch for the last section.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from outside the Asda store on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am.

There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580 403471 or visit http://www.suttonramblingclub.com/