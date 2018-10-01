Sutton ramblers end summer programme with Castleton walk this weekend

The Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club will finish the summer programme with a walk from near Buxton to Castleton on Sunday, October 7.

The full walk will be 13 miles, taking in eight dales.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from outside the Asda store on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick-up points are availablel en route. The coach fare is £10. For further information, please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471. Alternatively visit the club’s regularly updated website at www.suttonramblingclub.com