See Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special in Derbyshire cinemas

Elvis Presley’s legendary ’68 Comeback Special will hit the big screen in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Screenings will include the legendary television special 90-minute concert, plus an exclusive look at the making of the special,

The film will be shown on August 16 at The Ritz Cinema, Belper, at 6pm and at the Showcase Cinema de Lux, Derby at 7pm.

Originally airing on December 3, 1968, the “’68 Comeback Special” concert was Elvis Presley’s first live television performance in seven years, which captured him playing with a full band in front of an intimate audience of diehard fans. As part of the special, Presley also pioneered the “unplugged” performance style with an exclusive acoustic set. The soundtrack album went Top 10 following the special airing, shooting Presley back to the top of the singles charts months later with In the Ghetto and later in 1969, his first number one hit in seven years with Suspicious Minds.

“The ‘68 Comeback Special’ embodies the spirit and talent of one of the most legendary artists in music history,” said Steve Binder, director and producer of the special. “I hope that Elvis fans and music lovers everywhere will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the King through a unique yet personal lens captured in this content.”

For details of the 250 venues where the film will be screened in the UK and Ireland, visit https.en.fathomrocks.com