New Mills teenager is cockapoo after RSPCA photo award win

A New Mills teenager’s image of a leaping cockapoo has bagged a top prize in a national photographic competition.

Ollie Ross was among the winners in this year prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2018, Picture Perfect Pets, Winner, Ollie Ross with Chris Packham.

The 17-year-old won the Picture Perfect Pets category for his image of pet cockapoo Ruby leaping into the air.

Ollie took his winning photograph ‘Leap of Faith’ on a foggy winter’s morning at a local golf club. He said: “This image captures Ruby’s true cockapoo character. I am so pleased to have won.”

Another Derbyshire winner was Millie Rodgers, who won the Under-12 Mobile Phone and Devices category for the close-up of her and pet dog Willow’s eyes.

Millie was also awarded the Judges’ Special Mention for this striking image.

Millie said her ‘Best Friends’ image showed that she and her pet dog Willow loved being together.

The 11-year-old said: “Willow is my best friend.

“She loves walks in the Peak District countryside, and when I throw balls for her she brings them back again .. and again.”

Attracting entries from under-19s across England and Wales, this year’s awards were blind-judged by a panel of experts in wildlife photography which included representatives from sponsors Wex Photo Video, Warners Midlands Plc and Natures Images and led by BBC Springwatch presenter and RSPCA Vice President Chris Packham.

Chris added: “There are some beautiful pictures in this year’s winners’ gallery, with real talent shining through.

“This year’s entrants have been really creative and that is what we wanted to see.”