New Mills Festival lantern procession returns

New Mills Festival will be returning in 2019 along with all its biggest events - after an uncertain time during the last couple of years.

Last year organisers had to cancel the art trail and the lantern procession due to a lack of funds and manpower but they have announced the return of both this year - along with the Big Weekend.

The 2019 festival theme is The Elements – Earth, Air, Water and Fire.

Firm favourite events this year include lantern workshops, Bubblefest, New Mills Jumble Trail, the festival antiques, art and craft fair - as well as some exciting new events.

The highlight of this year’s festival calendar is the lantern procession on the final Saturday - which will feature ‘a few changes’ and end with a street party on Market Street with street food from all corners of the world, street performances including music, fire performers, stilt-walkers, jugglers and much more.

New Mills Festival will be held from September 13 to September 29.

The festival still needs volunteers to run an event, submit to the art trail or help out at any of the events .

Also new for 2019 is the Friends of New Mills Festival scheme - with benefits including free entry to the lantern procession and concessionary rates for festival events and ‘the knowledge that your support is helping to deliver another amazing festival’.

Details about the above and regarding the programme of events, submission to the art trail and Friends of New Mills festival scheme can be found by visiting www.newmillsfestival.co.uk.

Details of all the events, printable art trail maps, festival programmes and dates and times for the lantern making workshops will be published soon.

