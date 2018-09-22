Ian McKellen stars as King Lear in live screening of West End production

Academy Award nominee and TONY and Olivier award winner Ian McKellen stars in King Lear which will be beamed live to Derbyshire cinemas from London’s West End.

Considered one of the greatest tragedies ever written, King Lear (Ian Mckellen, Lord of the Rings, X-Men) attempts to divide his kingdom between his three daughters with disastrous consequences.

The production has transferred to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London after a sold-out season at Chichester Festival Theatre last year.

Derbyshire cinemagoers can see the production on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm at Chesterfield Cineworld, Derby Showcase Cinema de Lux, Derby QUAD, Derby Odeon, Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre and Tideswell’s George Hotel.

For more details, visit https://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/ntlout29-king-lear



