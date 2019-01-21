Hundreds of Roman coins found in Derbyshire declared ‘treasure’

Hundreds of Roman coins discovered in woodland in Derbyshire legally qualify as a ‘treasure’ trove, an inquest heard.

260 ancient coins dating from 194-378 AD were unearthed by metal dectectorists Thomas Dobson and Robbie Wilson in Parwich in March 2018.

An inquest held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court today (Monday, January 21) heard that the coins were found in the side of a Bronze Age barrow, buried two and a half feet underground.

The finders reported the discovery to Alastair Willis, the finds liason officer for Derbyshire, who later identified the coins.

Among the hoard was a plated Denarius coin, dating back to the reign of Emporer Septimus Severus in 194 AD.

The majority of the coins were fourth-century, of the denomination known today as ‘nummus’.

They belonged mostly to the AD 330s and 340s with a few earlier and later coins.

It was not clear if the coins, which could have been a votive or ritualistic offering given the nature of where they were found, formed a single deposit or were placed at the site over a number of decades.

The hoard qualifies as treasure as more than ten coins over 300 years old were recovered, as set out in the Treasure Act.

The finders handed the coins to the British Museum in July of last year.

Assistant corner for Derbyshire, Kathryn Haze, concluded: “The coins are indeed treasure and a hoard of late Roman coins.”

Further investigation of the site is planned by the Peak District National Park Authority.