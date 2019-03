Find out what films are showing at Buxton Cinema in March

Buxton Cinema is showing a spectacular line-up of films this month - and we’ve got the list in full.

To book tickets click HERE or phone 01298 72190.

A Private War (15)

Sunday 3 March 4.30pm

Monday 4 March 1.30pm (Silver Screening)

Tuesday 5 March 4.30pm

Thursday 7 March 7.30pm

Can You Ever Forgive Me (15)

Sunday 3 March 7.30pm

Monday 4 March 4.30pm

Tuesday 5 March 7.30pm

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U)

Friday 8 March 4.30pm

Saturday 9 March 4.30pm

Sunday 10 March 4.30pm

Monday 11 March 4.30pm

Thursday 14 March 4.30pm

All Is True (12A)

Friday 8 March 7.30pm

Saturday 9 March 7.30pm

Sunday 10 March 7.30pm

NT Live Encore. The Tragedy of King Richard the Second (12A)

Thursday 14 March 7pm

On the Basis of Sex (12A)

Friday 15 March 4.30pm

Saturday 16 March 7.30pm

Monday 18 March 1.30pm (Silver Screening)

Tuesday 19 March 4.30pm

Wednesday 20 March 8pm

If Beale Street Could Talk (15)

Friday 15 March 7.30pm

Saturday 16 March 1.30pm (Descriptive Subtitles)

Tuesday 19 March 7.30pm

The Kid Would Be King Autism Friendly (PG)

Saturday 16 March 10am

The Kid Would Be King (PG)

Saturday 16 March 4.30pm

Monday 18 March 4.30pm

The Aftermath (15)

Friday 22 March 7.30pm

Saturday 23 March 7.30pm

Sunday 24 March 4.30pm

Tuesday 26 March 4.30pm

Thursday 28 March 7.30pm

The Kindergarten Teacher (12A)

Saturday 23 March 4.30pm

Sunday 24 March 7.30pm

Tuesday 26 March 7.30pm

Wednesday 27 March 8pm

Fisherman’s Friends (12A)

Friday 29 March 4.30pm

Saturday 30 March 7.30pm

Sunday 31 March 7.30pm

Monday 1 April 4.30pm

Wednesday 3 April 8pm

Thursday 4 April 7.30pm

Maiden (12A)

Friday 29 March 7.30pm

Saturday 30 March 4.30pm

Breakfast At Tiffany’s (PG)

Sunday 31 March 4.30pm

Monday 1 April 1.30pm (Silver Screening)