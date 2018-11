Find out what films are showing at Buxton Cinema in December

Buxton Cinema has a spectacular line-up of festive favourites and Hollywood Blockbusters in December - and we’ve got the list in full.

To book tickets online click HERE or phone 01298 72190.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (12A)

Saturday 1 December 7.30pm

Monday 3 December 1.30pm (Silver Screening)

AUTISM FRIENDLY: THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (PG)

Saturday 1 December 10.30am

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (PG)

Saturday 1 December 4.30pm

Sunday 2 December 10.30am

Monday 3 December 4.30pm

Tuesday 4 December 4.30pm

JULIET, NAKED (15)

Saturday 1 December 1.30pm

Tuesday 4 December 7.30pm

Wednesday 5 December 8pm

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (12A)

Saturday 8 December 10.30am, 1.30pm, 7.30pm

Sunday 9 December 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm

Monday 10 December 4.30pm

Tuesday 11 December 1.30pm

Thursday 13 December 7.30pm

SLAUGHTERHOUSE RULEZ (15)

Saturday 8 December 4.30pm

Sunday 9 December 7.30pm

THE GRINCH (U)

Saturday 15 December 10.30am, 4.30pm

Monday 17 December 4.30pm

Wednesday 19 December 4.30pm

Thursday 20 December 4.30pm

NATIVITY ROCKS ! (U)

Saturday 15 December 1.30pm, 7.30pm

Sunday 16 December 10am

Tuesday 18 December 4.30pm

Wednesday 19 December 7.30pm

LOVE ACTUALLY (15)

Sunday 16 December 7.30pm

MIRACLE ON 34 TH STREET (PG)

Monday 17 December 1.30pm (Silver Screening)

KING OF THIEVES (15)

Tuesday 18 December 7.30pm

Thursday 20 December 7.30pm

ELF (PG)

Saturday 22 December 10.30am

HOME ALONE (PG)

Sunday 23 December 10.30am

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (PG)

Monday 24 December 10.30am