Find out what films are showing at Buxton Cinema in April

Buxton Cinema is showing a spectacular line-up of films this month - and we’ve got the list in full.

To book tickets click HERE or phone 01298 72190.

Fisherman’s Friends (12A)

Monday 1 April 4.30pm

Wednesday 3 April 8pm

Thursday 4 April 7.30pm

The Royal Opera Live: La forza del destino (cert tbc)

Tuesday 2 April 6.15pm

What They Had (15)

Saturday 6 April 4.30pm

Sunday 7 April 7.30pm

The Favourite (15)

Saturday 6 April 7.30pm

Sunday 7 April 4.30pm

Monday 8 April 4.30pm (Descriptive Subtitles)

Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along (12A)

Friday 12 April 7.30pm

Sunday 14 April 7.30pm

Thursday 18 April 7.30pm

NT Live: All About Eve (12A)

Thursday 11 April 7pm

Blue Hawaii (PG) Silver screening

Monday 15 April 1.30pm

Everybody Knows – Todos Lo Saben (15)

Monday 15 April 4.30pm

Wednesday 17 April 7.30pm

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)

Tuesday 16 April 7.30pm

Wednesday 17 April 4.30pm

Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun (U)

Friday 19 April 1.30pm

Saturday 20 April 4.30pm

Monday 22 April 1.30pm

Tuesday 23 April 4.30pm

Wednesday 24 April 1.30pm

Thursday 25 April 10.30am

Missing Link (PG)

Friday 19 April 4.30pm

Saturday 20 April 1.30pm

Monday 22 April 4.30pm

Tuesday 23 April 1.30pm

Wednesday 24 April 4.30pm

Thursday 25 April 1.30pm

The White Crow (12A)

Friday 19 April 7.30pm

Saturday 20 April 7.30pm

Monday 22 April 7.30pm

Wednesday 24 April 7.30pm

Dumbo (PG)

Friday 26 April 1.30pm

Friday 26 April 7.30pm

Saturday 27 April 4.30pm

Sunday 28 April 4.30pm

Out of Blue (15)

Friday 26 April 4.30pm

Saturday 27 April 7.30pm

Thursday 2 May 7.30pm

At Eternity’s Gate (12A)

Sunday 28 April 7.30pm

Monday 29 April 4.30pm

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (U) Silver Screening

Monday 29 April 1.30pm

Faust (12A)

Tuesday 30 April 6.45pm