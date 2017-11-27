Film Review: Ingrid Goes West is a telling comment on modern life

We meet Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) crying over an Instagram feed of a #perfect wedding before she sprays the bride with mace, writes Natalie Stendall.

Ingrid is grieving and depressed and immediately placed in a psychiatric facility.

Soon after she leaves, Ingrid begins stalking her latest Insta crush, Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), whose idealistic posts of Californian skylines and avocados on toast ooze the dreamy lifestyle she craves.

A dark comedy for the Instagram generation, Ingrid Goes West is an assured debut feature from writer-director Matt Spicer. It’s The Bling Ring meets Notes On A Scandal.

Ingrid Goes West is deliberately uncomfortable and sometimes cringeworthy, filled with trite hashtags and aspirational images. These sharp jibes skewer our need to impress and reveal the dangers of seeking perfection.

Ingrid agonises over her online replies, feigning casual banter but Ingrid Goes West doesn’t vilify social media users and instead the characters ripple with insecurity.

A perfectly cast Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation) brings vulnerability to the sour and needy Ingrid whose loneliness fosters an unsustainable catalogue of lies to earn her membership of Taylor’s social circle.

She’s delightfully difficult to read and we’re left wondering whether any of her actions are entirely genuine.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s flawless posts, fashionable home and appetite for clean eating mesh uneasily with her private love of partying and recreational drug use. Her online fakery infuses her followers with anxiety and self-doubt.

Everyone here fears failure and everyone is, to some degree, phoney but the jealousy, exploitation and brittle friendships are tempered by moments of honesty.

As Taylor’s partner and Ingrid’s landlord, Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some!!) and O’Shea Jackson Jr (Straight Outta Compton) infuse their scenes with warmth and truthfulness.

As the group’s house of cards begins to collapse Ingrid Goes West suggests there are no simple remedies in this quest for perfection and popularity. The finale is marvellously dark and open ended, making a telling comment on modern life.

4/5