Film Review: Bombshell - The Hedy Lamarr Story

As the gender pay gap and #EqualPay make their way into the headlines, Alexandra Dean’s first feature length documentary could scarcely be more relevant, writes Natalie Stendall.

In this film about Hedy Lamarr, a woman judged not for who she was but for how she looked, the value placed on women’s achievements is brought into sharp focus.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story traces the life and career of the most beautiful and glamorous woman in Hollywood.

It is little known, however, that Lamarr was also a serial inventor. In an effort to defeat Germany’s terrifying U-Boats during World War Two, she devised the communication technology behind wi-fi and bluetooth.

But Lamarr’s patented idea was not taken seriously by the US Navy. Instead, the star was encouraged to use her glamour to sell war bonds. In the 1942 film White Cargo, Lamarr became a third-rate “distraction” for soldiers at war. No-one was interested in Lamarr’s intellectual accomplishments.

In charting the rise and fall of the Hollywood star, Bombshell covers some familiar territory: drugs pedalled by destructive Hollywood studios and the lure of plastic surgery. Yet these themes are explored from a uniquely female point of view, as the consequences of a patriarchal studio system that pigeonholed its female stars as either “madonnas or whores”.

Bombshell explores how Lamarr’s early, trailblazing Austrian film Ecstasy (1933) fixed Lamarr as the latter. The film’s nudity and depiction of female sexuality earned her a scandalous reputation that was difficult to escape.

Yet Bombshell presents Lamarr as a ground breaker and pioneer: a woman who eagerly tried to climb out of all of the boxes society put her in. Dean cuts in appropriate scenes and dialogue from Lamarr’s films to set the emotional tone. It’s a compelling and interesting choice, allowing us to access Lamarr both through the characters she portrayed and the image of her that the studio system touted. Insights are gained through interviews with her family, friends and contemporaries but the real meat of the story is provided by Lamarr herself in a 1990 telephone interview with former Forbes journalist Flemming Meeks.

What these tapes reveal is a woman in direct contrast with her glamorous media image. A woman who enjoyed chemistry and engineering, finding time to invent even while working sixteen hour days on set. A woman with resilience and determination. A woman very much aware of society’s distinctions between glamour and intelligence.

Lamarr’s self-awareness only serves to make the final act - which explores her reclusive, mature years - more devastating. This deeply troubling and poignant segment of the film is its emotional peak. Here, the value placed on Lamarr’s beauty morphs and twists into tragedy. That Dean is able to make the film’s final sequence uplifting and inspiring, in spite of its devastating content, is a testament to Lamarr’s own positive resolve.

It is telling that this story of an actress turned inventor continues to seem stranger than fiction today. What Hedy Lamarr and filmmaker Alexandra Dean gift us is a lesson in seeing beyond appearances and rigid gender stereotypes. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story is a moving and intelligently made contribution to what is rapidly becoming cinema’s year of the woman.

5/5