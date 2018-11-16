Buxton Festival Fringe injects £260,000 into town’s economy

This year’s Buxton Festival Fringe has been hailed a success by organisers.

It comes as an audience survey revealed 92 per cent of respondents gave the annual event an approval rating of four or five out of five.

And this was reflected at the box office with Underground Venues enjoying a 16 per cent increase on ticket sales compared to 2017.

Managed venues The Rotunda and The Green Man also reported healthy ticket sales.

Fringe chairman Keith Savage said: “The Buxton Fringe of 2018 was blessed with warm, dry weather and an artistic programme full of riches.

“It felt like a happy and successful event and the survey evidence confirms that feeling.”

This year’s Fringe was one of the biggest to date, with 183 separate events and a combined total audience of 17,353 - similar to the previous year.

It also contributed an estimated £269,027 to the local economy though expenditure by audience members and performers on such things as food and accommodation.

Next year’s event, running from July 3 to 24, 2019, is specially extended to mark the 40th year of the Fringe.

“We look forward to welcoming old friends and new next July, confident that artists and audiences will have a good time in Buxton,” Mr Savage added.

The Fringe opens for entries on December 1 at a discounted price of £40.