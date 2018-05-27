Ashop Valley walk for Sutton ramblers

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club’s next walk takes place on Sunday, June 3 in the Ashop Valley.

The club would be pleased to welcome more new members to its next walk, a 13-mile linear route walking down the beautiful and remote Ashop Valley in the Dark Peak.

There will be a shorter walk option. Follow the Ashop River from its origins, astride the dramatic northern edge of Kinder Scout, down towards Ladybower Reservoir finishing at the Fairholmes Visitor Centre.

The ramble starts on the A57, high up on the Snake Pass, where it crosses the Pennine Way.

Then follow the Pennine Way south west across Featherbed Moss eventually reaching Mill Hill where walkers will stop for the first break. Given reasonable visibility you should be able to enjoy excellent views of Kinder Reservoir, Kinder Scout and Greater Manchester.

Beyond Mill Hill, walkers will descend the valley of the River Ashop following its remote upper reaches for several miles. After crossing Lady Clough on a narrow footbridge, pause for the main break. There is the choice of a picnic lunch in an idyllic spot beside the river or a visit to the Snake Pass Inn located close by on the A57.

Suitably refreshed, you will then ascend through woodland and soon experience a dramatic change in scenery, moving away from wild moorland into pasture. There are good views of the formidable walls and towers of Alport Castle. Finish this delightful walk by crossing the River Ashop and climbing past Rowlee Farm towards Woodbank Coppice. Leaving the valley behind, join the track from Hagg Farm and descend to Fairholmes on the shores of Ladybower Reservoir. Refreshments and toilets should be available before a coach departure home at 6.30pm.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and from outside the Asda store on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30 am. There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10. For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471. Alternatively, visit www.suttonramblingclub.com