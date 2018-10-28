Allelujah! Alan Bennett’s new play screens to Derbyshire venues

Allelujah! – the new play by Alan Bennett which received its world premiere at the Bridge Theatre in London – will be screened in cinemas.

On November 1 the play will be beamed to Chesterfield Cineworld, Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux, QUAD Derby, Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre, Tideswell’s George Hotel and Belper’s The Ritz. In addition, there will be encore screenings at The Ritz, Belper, on November 4 and 10.

The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town on the edge of the Pennines, is threatened with closure as part of an NHS efficiency drive. Meanwhile, a documentary crew eager to capture its fight for survival follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward, and the triumphs of the old people’s choir.

Allelujah! is the tenth collaboration between the award winning Alan Bennett and Nicholas Hytner writing/directing team. They first worked together on Bennett’s adaptation of The Wind in the Willows for the National Theatre in 1990. Then followed The Madness of King George III, The Lady in the Van and The History Boys, all of which were also seen on film, The Habit of Art, People and the double bill Untold Stories.

Allelujah! was filmed live during a performance at the Bridge Theatre and marks the third collaboration between National Theatre Live and the Bridge

