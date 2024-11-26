A host of big name acts are set to arrive in Derbyshire next summer after Y Not announced their 2025 line-up – including the likes of Madness, The Prodigy, Courteeners, The Wombats, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, Annie Mac, Professor Green and more.

Y Not Festival has today revealed their headliners for 2025, alongside the first wave of what is set to be a huge line-up. The eighteenth edition of the North’s prime festival is back from July 31 to August 3. The Wombats will get the party started on Thursday, before a massive weekend of hits from headliners The Prodigy, Courteeners and Madness.

Artists announced today include Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Franz Ferdinand, Sigrid, Shed Seven, hard life, Annie Mac, the Ks, Maximo Park, The Pigeon Detectives, Professor Green, The Hunna, Red Rum Club, Vistas, The Twang and Seb Lowe and many more.

With three decades as one of the most vital electronic acts in live music, there will be no doubt what The Prodigy will bring to Y Not on Friday, August 1. Born in the heart of the early rave scene, the band quickly grew musically into the powerhouse behind international hit singles such as ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe’. The Prodigy are pioneers of their field, having sold millions of records worldwide and winning numerous awards – including two BRIT Awards for Best Dance Act. They are a force to be reckoned with and not one to miss.

The full line-up for Y Not Festival‘s 2025 edition is here. Credit: Y Not Festival

Fresh from the release of acclaimed seventh album Pink Cactus Cafe, Courteeners return to Y Not to headline Saturday, August 2. The new record is the sound of the band pushing and stretching their boundaries with an upbeat pop feel, full of hooks and anthems. Since their formation, the band have attracted the attention of giants of pop from Morrissey to Bono, who declared them the “best band of the last 10 years” following the release of debut album St Jude.

Not many bands can own a festival stage quite like Madness. On Sunday, August 3, witness their seemingly endless catalogue of classic tunes, including the likes of ‘Our House’, ‘It Must Be Love’ and ‘Baggy Trousers’. They may have been one of the leading lights of the two-tone ska revival in the ‘70s and ‘80s but their impact on pop music, and on the charts, goes far beyond that. A “proper knees up” is guaranteed!

The Wombats are heading to Derbyshire to open Y Not 2025 for early-entry on Thursday, August 31, welcoming in a new era with their most sophisticated and sonically adventurous album yet. Out on February 21 next year, Oh! The Ocean provides escapism from the mundane with songwriting that has profound meaning to audiences in turbulent times, packaged in the band’s deceptively cuddly and playful façade. Alongside familiar sounds they explore new genres from glistening tech rock to sci-fi pop, futuristic fuzz rock to bluesy rock’n’roll, with touches of disco and hip-hop-inflections.

The supporting line-ups across the weekend are set to be incredible. With one of Britain’s best live acts, Scottish alternative rock group Primal Scream, known for their era-defining album Screamadelica, and The Last Dinner Party returning to Y Not after a triumphant Quarry Stage performance in 2023, now armed with their Mercury-nominated hit album, Prelude to Ecstasy. Also set to feature are indie rockers Franz Ferdinand, the BRIT-award winning group with huge hits including ‘Take Me Out’ and ‘Do You Want To’.

Other acts appearing in Derbyshire next summer include critically acclaimed pop artist Sigrid, Britpop hitmakers Shed Seven, indie pop fan favourites hard life (formally known as Easy Life), beloved DJ Annie Mac, indie rock breakthrough the ks, 00s rock crowd pleasers Maximo Park and Pigeon Detectives and rapper Professor Green – as well as The Hunna, Red Rum Club, Vistas, The Twang, Seb Lowe, Panic Shack, The Lancashire Hotpots, Beans on Toast and many more.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, said: “Last year’s Y Not Festival was just incredible in many ways, and I’d like to thank everyone who came along, our amazing supporters and all the performers.

“2025 is looking like it’s going to be even better - we’re beyond excited to share that The Prodigy, Courteeners, and Madness will be headlining, as well as The Wombats who are taking over Thursday night. We’ve got another huge year in store for you all, with the line-up including Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Annie Mac, Sigrid, Maximo Park and so many more – see you there?”

Presale begins at 6.00pm on Thursday, November 28. Tickets on general sale at 10.00am on Friday, November 29.