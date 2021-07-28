Win tickets to Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Buxton

The annual G&S Festival is a glorious celebration of Gilbert & Sullivan, one of the best-known composer/lyricist pairings in operatic history, who wrote fourteen operas during their partnership, including classics like The Mikado, HMS Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance.

You can see these and much more in the magnificent Buxton Opera House, and all performances will be accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra conducted by James Hendry.

The Festival, which runs from July 31 to August 7, also offers an exciting fringe programme where visitors can learn more about the operas with daily lectures from G&S experts, conversations with the stars, and matinee concerts.

The Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Buxton gets underway this weekend. Photo: Jane Stokes

Gilbert & Sullivan paved the way for musical theatre, and their influence can be seen in just about every musical playing in the West End today.

The Buxton Advertiser, in conjunction with the Gilbert & Sullivan Festival has six pairs of tickets to give away (winners can select any performance throughout the Festival).

To win a pair of tickets simply answer the question below and send with your name, contact number and address details to [email protected] before 5pm on Friday July 30.

To enter tell us the name of the Gilbert & Sullivan opera featuring Reginald Bunthorne:

a) HMS Pinafore

b) Patience

c) The Mikado