Win tickets to Don't Stop Believin' at Buxton Opera House

Don't Stop Believin comes to Buxton Opera House on September 15

And now you can enjoy some of the best anthems going with a new show coming to Buxton Opera House this month.

Jump aboard the midnight train – heaven is a place on Earth called Buxton as Don’t Stop Believin’ – the greatest end-of-the-night anthems spectacular – roars into the opera house on Thursday September 15.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away.

One way, or another, nothing’s gonna stop us now. . . the brand-new, feel-good show of the year guarantees a crazy, crazy night of non-stop, singalong favourites.

It’s the night out you have been waiting for – from the producers of smash hit show, Lost in Music – the boys and girls are well and truly back in town.

And this time, live on stage, they’re breathing life into the music of Bryan Adams, Blondie, Cher, Rainbow, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, Starship, Europe and Belinda Carlisle. . . and that’s just for starters!

This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30 of the biggest end-of-night anthems – all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes, and amazing light show.

It’s time to let your hair down and come dressed to impress as you enjoy bring you the biggest party night EVER with songs including, Summer of ’69, I Love Rock ’n’ Roll, Eye of the Tiger, Livin’ on a Prayer, Sweet Child O’ Mine, China in Your Hand, You Shook Me All Night Long, Sweet Home Alabama and many more.

The show is brought to you by Entertainers, for people who love shows, by people who love shows.

Entertainers are behind some of the country’s leading productions including, The Magic of Motown, Fastlove, Lost in Music, Radio GaGa, Thank you for the Music, The Rocket Man and many more.

Touring the nation, brand new for 2022, so, hold on to the feeling and Don’t Stop Believin’ – The End of Night Anthem Show. . . tickets on sale now!

