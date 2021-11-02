Win a family ticket to Buxton's bonfire and firework display

Sunday’s event promises to be bigger and better than previous years after a new organiser took the helm.

When it was announced last year the Buxton Lions wanted to step down, businesswoman Jane Fletcher decided rather than losing the display she would take it on.

She is also the organiser of the Buxton Spring Fair and the new Christmas lights switch on event.

Buxton's bonfire and firework spectacular takes place on Sunday November 7

Nowthe Buxton Advertiser has teamed up with Jane to offer give lucky reader chance to win a family ticket - either two adults and two children or one adult and three children - for the event.

Jane said: “We’ve got more rides, two firework displays – an earlier and quieter one for children. Hot food vendors, a bar, a DJ and lots of family entertainment.”

