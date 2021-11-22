Archie and Hattie Wild in front of the big tree

Who can you spot in these pictures of Buxton's biggest ever Christmas lights switch on?

With live reindeer, a lantern parade and a Christmas market the Buxton light switch on at the weekend was the biggest the town has ever seen.

By Lucy Ball
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:41 am

The event on Saturday felt more like carnival day said the event organisers Jane Fletcher and her partner Trevor Zoppi.

Jane, who has taken over the switch on for the first time this year, said: “There were people everywhere, The Slopes were packed and there was a proper buzz in the town.

"There was between 5,000 and 6,000 people who came out and I just can’t believe it. I’ve never seen a switch on like it.”

The lights were turned on by Buxton Opera House’s pantomime dame James Holmes and boxing champ Jack Massey in front of The Crescent.

And a highlight for Jane was the children’s faces when they saw the live reindeer leading the Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade.

1. Switch-on

Petting the reindeer by The Crescent hotel

Photo: Jane Fletcher

2. Switch on

The Slopes were full of people who came out for the Buxton Christmas light switch on

Photo: submitted

3. Switch on

The Ice Queens from the Buxton Sparkles lantern parade

Photo: submitted

4. Switch on

Boxing champ Jack Massey and panto Dame James Holmes switched on the lights outside The Crescent

Photo: DAVID JOHN KING

Buxton
