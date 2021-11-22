Who can you spot in these pictures of Buxton's biggest ever Christmas lights switch on?

The event on Saturday felt more like carnival day said the event organisers Jane Fletcher and her partner Trevor Zoppi.

Jane, who has taken over the switch on for the first time this year, said: “There were people everywhere, The Slopes were packed and there was a proper buzz in the town.

"There was between 5,000 and 6,000 people who came out and I just can’t believe it. I’ve never seen a switch on like it.”

The lights were turned on by Buxton Opera House’s pantomime dame James Holmes and boxing champ Jack Massey in front of The Crescent.

And a highlight for Jane was the children’s faces when they saw the live reindeer leading the Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade.

