Village Screen returns to Peak District cave

The Village Screen will be back at Peak Cavern in Castleton from next week

The Village Screen pop-up cinema will be back at Peak Cavern in Castleton with a range of classic films screened in a unique environment.

Films will be projected on to a large 21ft screen with beautiful lighting and incredible sound, with the events being described as “truly amazing experiences” with a “phenomenal” atmosphere because they are more than just a cinema.

The spring programme, which gets underway on April 28, will feature classic films including The Lost Boys, The Goonies, Back to the Future and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as well as the screenings, guests can also enjoy live music in the car park area of the cave pre-show, street food, pop-up bars and a drinks and snacks delivery service to their seats during the film.

Snuggle packages including the hire of blankets, cushions and hot water bottles are also on offer, or you can write a message to be displayed on the screen before each movie.

The Village Screen have been running cinematic experiences at the Peak Cavern cave since 2017 and have put on 60 cave events to date. They are a small, independent, events production team, and work tirelessly to deliver great experiences for their customers. They will be on hand at each event to great you with a smile and ensure you are well looked after from start to finish.

The Village Screen will be popping up from Thursday 28th April through to Sunday 15th May with a variety of smash-hit films, including The Goonies and The Lost Boys, Alien, The Descent and Shutter Island, as well as phenomenal new release, Dune.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked via www.thevillagescreen.com/pop-up-cinema

Line up:

Thursday April 28 – The Lost Boys, doors at 6pm, film at 8pm

Friday April 29 – The Goonies, doors at 6pm, film at 8pm

Saturday April 30 – The Descent, doors at 5.30pm, film at 7.30pm

Sunday May 1 – Back to the Future, doors at 5.30pm, film at 7.30pm

Thursday May 5 – Pulp Fiction, doors at 6pm, film at 8pm

Friday May 6 – The Lost Boys, doors at 6pm, film at 8pm

Saturday May 7 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show, doors at 5.30pm, film at 7.30pm

Sunday May 8 – Dune, doors at 5.30pm, film at 7.30pm

Thursday May 12 – Shutter Island, doors at 6pm, film at 8pm

Friday May 13 – Alien, doors at 6pm, film at 8pm

Saturday May 14 – Princess Bride, doors at 5.30pm, film at 7.30pm

Sunday May 15 – The Goonies, doors at 5.30pm, film at 7.30pm

Tickets: Tickets are priced at £23 for an adult, £21 for a concession (student or senior) and £19 for a child (under 16). A small amount of Early Bird tickets are available for each event, priced at £20.50 (for an adult or concession).