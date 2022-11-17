News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Varied and eclectic range of releases

The latest batch of new CD releases featured here is just as varied and eclectic as ever, running the gamut from Words of a Fiddler’s Daughters’ folk based narratives to Linda Gail Lewis’ rumbustious old time rock ’n’ roll and Blancmange’s impressive creative rebirth.

By Kevin Bryan
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Kevin Bryan's CDs (photo: Adobe)
Kevin Bryan's CDs (photo: Adobe)

Shakespears Sisters’ 1992 album still repays closer investigation in its new expanded form, and devotees of inventive, imaginative music making should enjoy the new offerings from the excellent Dan Whitehouse.

Star of show is High in the Morning, latest in Cherry Red’s fine series of highly listenable retrospectives. (photo: Adobe)

Words of a Fiddler's Daughter (Under The Eaves)

Words of a Fiddler's Daughter (Under The Eaves)

Most Popular

    The Tears of Jenny Greenteeth

    Enchanting adaptation of traditional folk tale from Murray Grainger and Adam Summerhayes with spoken word support from Adam's daughter Jessie.

    Jadea Kelly (Darth Jadea Music)

    Roses

    Advertisement

    Jadea Kelly (Darth Jadea Music)

    Warm and intimate singer-songwriter fare from award winning Canadian tunesmith Jadea Kelly, showcasing affecting gems such as Driveway and Any Old Boat.

    Linda Gail Lewis (Wienerworld)

    Family Jewels

    Advertisement

    This is an entertaining audio-visual package from the piano pounding younger sister of late, great rock ’n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, recorded live in France in 2015.

    Linda Gail Lewis (Wienerworld)

    Mickey Gilley (Wienerworld)

    Urban Cowboy Live!

    Advertisement

    Veteran country singer Mickey Gilley revisits the cream of songs from his back catalogue in this easy on the ear live set, recorded at his theatre in Branson, Missouri.

    Shakespears Sister (London)

    Mickey Gilley (Wienerworld)

    Hormonally Yours

    Advertisement

    London Records celebrate 30th anniversary of the release of this female duo’s double platinum album with CD re-issue featuring a string of hitherto unreleased bonus tracks.

    Mickey Gilley (Wienerworld)

    Urban Cowboy Live!

    Veteran country singer Mickey Gilley revisits the cream of songs from his back catalogue in this easy on the ear live set, recorded at his theatre in Branson, Missouri.

    Advertisement

    Various Artists (Cherry Red)

    Shakespears Sister (London)

    High in the Morning

    One of the most impressive archive anthologies I’ve heard recently, concentrating on singles successes and superior album tracks from the golden year of 1973.

    Advertisement

    Stevie Nicks

    For What It’s Worth

    Stephen Stills’ pointed slice of mid Sixties social commentary is revived for a whole new generation of music lovers by Fleetwood Mac’s inimitable front woman Stevie Nicks.

    Black Angels (Partisan)

    Advertisement

    Wilderness of Mirrors

    The American psych-rock masters recently returned to the fray after a five year hiatus with a brand new album with the results, not surprisingly, uniformly excellent.

    Blancmange (London Records)

    Private View

    Advertisement

    Neil Arthur and his gifted cohorts are here, still striving manfully to keep the legendary Blancmange name alive, their latest musical offering a simply joyfully futuristic gem.

    Dan Whitehouse (Self Released)
    Various Artists (Cherry Red)
    Stevie Nicks

    Advertisement

    Black Angels (Partisan)
    Blancmange (London Records)