Ukraine fundraiser added to line-up for Buxton International Festival

Ukranian soprano Inna Gusieva will perform

‘A Crime Against Peace’ will take place at Buxton Opera House on Friday July 15 at midday when Tom Tugendhat MP and author Oliver Bullough join writer and journalist Julian Glover to debate the challenges surrounding the UK’s response to Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine. The event will be held in support of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and ends with three songs from Ukranian soprano, Inna Gusieva.

As Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat is prominent in challenging the government from within Parliament on the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine. Before entering politics he served as a Territorial Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, and, as a civilian, helped set up the government in Helmand Province and later served as a military assistant to the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Oliver Bullough writes regularly for the Guardian and New York Times, and is the author of the prescient new book ‘Butler to the World- How Britain has Become the Servant to Tycoons, Tax Dodgers, Kleptocrats and Criminals.’ The event will finish with the Ukrainian soprano Inna Gusieva performing two Ukrainian songs and 'Tsaryu Nebesnyy' (O Heavenly King), a beautiful prayer composed by Tetiana Yashvili.

Michael Williams, BIF’s CEO said: “There are so many questions surrounding events in Eastern Europe where millions of innocent people are caught up in the terror of war. It is only fitting that BIF should stage an event in support of the people of Ukraine and we are delighted to welcome two such important commentators at the heart of the crisis to share their thoughts with us.”